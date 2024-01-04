Cheeni Kum actress Swini Khara opens up on wedding with Urvish Desai; calls varmaala 'most memorable moment'

Swini Khara, known for her role of ‘sexy’ as a child actor in the 2007 film Cheeni Kum alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, and Paresh Rawal, recently got married to Urvish Desai. The actress embraced her wedding joyfully with engineer Urvish Desai on December 26, and their dreamy destination wedding in Jaipur was absolutely "perfect." During a recent interview, the actress opened up on the same.

Swini Khara on her wedding with Urvish Desai

Swini Khara, the actress from Cheeni Kum, who recently got married to Urvish Desai in Jaipur, Rajasthan, opened up on her wedding recently. During an interaction with Hindustan Times she shared, “I just met the perfect person who I thought would be the best person to spend my life with. We met through a common friend and took our time to get to know each other. It was more or less arranged by our families but we did have a good amount of time before we got married, it just felt right. We got a good vibe from each other and even our families.”

The couple, who are both proud of their Gujarati and Jain heritage, carefully followed cultural and personal traditions. She mentioned that they were actively engaged in the wedding preparations, ensuring that every tradition was properly observed. From the engagement to Ganesh Sthapna, they followed every step meticulously. She revealed that the most unforgettable moment from the wedding day was the exchange of varmaala.

She said, “The most memorable moment from the wedding day has to be the varmaala. When we were walking down the stairs of the palace, we kept looking at each other constantly, and it gave both of us a lot of comfort, I remember that very clearly.”

More about Swini Khara

Swini Khara began her acting journey in 2005 as a child artist in Vidya Balan's movie Parineeta. During the same year, she also appeared in the popular TV series Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. Subsequently, she featured in various films, including Elaan with John Abraham, Hari Puttar, Cheeni Kum with Amitabh Bachchan, Paathshala with Shahid Kapoor, Delhi Safari, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. On the small screen, she participated in shows like Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Dill Mill Gayye, CID, and Zindagi Khatti Meethi.

