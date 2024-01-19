Amitabh Bachchan had a cold expression during Cheeni Kum's narration; Balki reveals his biggest embarrassment

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and renowned filmmaker R Balki have collaborated on various ads and films including Cheeni Kum, Shamitaabh, and Pad Man. Nonetheless, working with the legendary star can be nerve-wracking, too. In a recent appearance, the director recalled his first narration to the actor, where Amitabh Bachchan didn’t laugh at a single joke. Read on to know the interesting story ahead.

R Balki recalls his first-ever narration to Amitabh Bachchan for Cheeni Kum

Popular filmmaker R Balki recently attended a masterclass session at the recent Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival, where he divulged several interesting stories about working with Bachchan, and his son, Abhishek Bachchan. During the conversation, Balki shared that he had already worked with the megastar on a few ads before he decided to become a Bollywood filmmaker.

Upon being encouraged by Bachchan to work on his one-line idea for Cheeni Kum, Balki completed the script and narrated it to the actor in a tense session. He shared that the legendary star neither laughed nor enjoyed one joke in the script, further citing the reason behind the same.

He further continued by stating, “I was narrating the film to him, and there was poker-faced silence. As a human being, you expect somebody to laugh at your jokes, and he’s the first person I’m narrating the script to in my life. Stone-cold silence. And you don’t look at Amitabh Bachchan when you’re narrating. You keep your eyes on the script, but it starts bothering you that nobody is laughing, there’s no reaction, has he gone to sleep?”

Advertisement

“I looked up, and he had this absolutely cold expression. Then I suddenly realized why he was looking at me like that. I was reading the whole script to him in his voice. I was imitating him. To behave like Bachchan to Bachchan is the biggest embarrassment in the world,” further adding that he ran quickly to the door as soon as he was done with the narration. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

R Balki on Amitabh Bachchan being particular about scripts offered

Last year during an interview with ETimes, R Balki while discussing his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan had remarked that the latter is very particular about the scripts. In a candid chat, the director was asked if there are any unknown facts about the veteran actor. Reflecting on the same he had expressed his happiness and deemed himself to be ‘lucky’ that every time he has requested the star for a role he has always accepted it.

He had shared, “But he's always seeking and subjecting me to a lot of things and discussions. He will do something only if he likes the role. He's very particular about what is written in the script for him. Of course, he does a million favors for everyone in the industry, but for me, he is The Amitabh Bachchan and there can't be any other creation like him.”

The Ghoomer director had further stated that the Paa actor is ‘extremely kind’ to most people and warm, he is absolutely frank too. According to him, Bachchan is more frank with people he likes and ‘can even fire you.’

He also recalled the actor firing everyone on the sets of Shamitabh and upon being asked about the reason behind him shouting, ' He just turned around and said, "I'm in character." (Laughs),” had shared the director reflecting on their frank actor-director bond where both can easily tell each other without worrying about being misunderstood.

ALSO READ: Jackie Shroff washes Mumbai's Lord Ram temple stairs as part of cleanliness drive; fans call him ‘real hero’