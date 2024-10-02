CTRL actress Ananya Panday on being called 'upcoming Alia Bhatt'; 'I think I can’t touch what...'

Alia Bhatt has proved her mettle as a skilled star and a capable artist who owns the National Film Award for Best Actress. After making the audience go gaga with her acting in Bollywood, she made her Hollywood debut last year. On the other hand, Ananya Panday is being lauded for making good career choices and working towards becoming the next best actress in B-town. Hence, social media has been comparing her to Bhatt. In a recent interview, the CTRL actress shared her two cents on it.

Ananya Panday and director Vikramaditya Motwane were in an interview with Filmygyan talking about their upcoming film, CTRL on October 4, 2024, on Netflix. This is when the host picked up a fan comment that stated, “Ananya Panday is the upcoming Alia Bhatt for sure.” When asked to share her two cents on the same, the Dream Girl 2 actress started with a “No”. She then added, “I think Alia is too good. It’s a huge compliment that people think that but I think I can’t touch what Alia has done, ever.”

In an earlier interview with News 18, the filmmaker came in defense of Ananya on being labeled a ‘nepo kid’ and having it easy in the industry. Motwane told the publication, “If you aren’t good at your work, not talented, don’t work hard and not show your potential onscreen, nothing will matter because these are the only things that can make one succeed.” He further added that Ananya has been doing that on the back of her own strength. Moreover, people make a lot of generalizations about actors. According to him, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress is a reader whereas Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one of the biggest readers in the industry.

Ananya and Vikramaditya’s upcoming movie, CTRL also stars Vihaan Samat in key role. In a statement, the actress opened up about her characters and stated that she is caught up in a world dominated by technology and social media. Additionally, CTRL explores how people navigate the fine line between their online presence and who they are in real life. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya A Menon, it is penned by Avinash Sampath and Vikramaditya Motwane.

