Ananya Panday, Vikramaditya Motwane's cutting-edge thriller CTRL gets a release date; announcement video will make you question your control over life

Pinkvilla was the first one to inform you about the upcoming collaboration between Ananya Panday and Vikramaditya Motwane. Now nearly a year after the makers of the show have dropped the announcement video of the show titled, CTRL along with its release date i.e. October 4, 2024.

Today, on August 5, a while back, Netflix India dropped a video to announce the highly-awaited cutting-edge thriller, CTRL. The show stars Ananya Panday as Nella Awasthi and Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas, a romantic couple who create content together and are loved by their Internet audience. But what happens when they break up?

The show aims to make one question, in a world where the data is power, how much one should put out on the public platforms and if one loses control in the process. The announcement post was captioned, "Think again. CTRL releases on 4 October, only on Netflix!"

Soon after the announcement was made, fans couldn’t stop expressing their excitement about the show. A user wrote, "after Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, she will nail this role, we owe her more respect for her improvement," another excited fan wrote, "If it's directed by motwane, then I am watching."

Expressing her excitement on the collaboration with Vikramaditya Motwane and producer Nikhil Dwivedi, Ananya called the film "engaging", and "impactful" and claimed that it "definitely makes you wonder if you are truly in control of your life."

The actress further said, "I truly believe that this film is for everyone, given the exponential advancement in tech and our rising dependency on it. What better platform to reach the audience with a narrative as compelling as CTRL than Netflix?”

Meanwhile, Motwane expressed his belief stating with the amount of screen time one spends on their devices, the term has now been redefined as "screen life." The filmmaker raises the question if we’re actually in control of "all the digital extensions of our life, or are we being controlled" That’s what their upcoming film tries to explore.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and, Arya Menon under the production banner of Saffron and Andolan Films, CTRL premieres on October 4. The show is written by Avinash Sampath and, Vikramaditya Motwane, whereas dialogues of the show are written by Sumukhi Suresh.

