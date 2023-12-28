EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu on her upcoming film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba; 'It's a step above the previous one'
Taapsee Pannu spilled the beans about her upcoming movie Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba in a chat with Pinkvilla, claiming it's a level up from the first one. Check it out!
Taapsee Pannu, renowned for her acting talent, has recently captivated audiences with her role in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie emerged as a success at the box office, earning acclaim from both audiences and critics alike. Her portrayal of Manu in the film has garnered immense praise.
In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Taapsee opened up about her forthcoming film, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, providing insights into what audiences can anticipate from it.
Taapsee Pannu says Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is snappier, sharper and more thrilling
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Taapsee Pannu revealed that the sequel to her 2021 film Haseen Dillruba, titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, has been shot and is expected to surpass the first installment. She expressed, "The next one is ready in the sense that at least it's shot. It's getting edited now; gonna come out in 2024. I have seen bits and portions of it, and it is definitely a step above the previous one. It's going to be snappier, sharper, more thrilling, more exciting. The scale-wise, also the stakes look higher for the second one. We are all as actors, me and Vikrant are more confident in part two because we know our characters are received well by the audience. So we are ready to push the envelope, and hopefully, after this, we will continue with the franchise ahead."
The actress also expressed her pride in leading a film franchise, which is quite rare in Bollywood. She remarked, "Very rarely do actresses get to hold an IP (Intellectual property) in terms of a franchise. I feel the only other actress in my head who I know holds a franchise on her name is Rani Mukerji for Mardaani. She is such a fabulous star actress, so to be someone who can also hold a franchise is such a huge milestone in my head. I believe I want to keep it close to me and keep pushing the boundaries with that."
Check out the full interview:
About Haseen Dillruba
Haseen Dillruba is a 2021 romantic thriller directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane, the film delves into themes of love, betrayal, and mystery.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu talks about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki; says THIS about film's success
Star
Pedro Pascal
To put it simply, an Internet boyfriend is a celebrity or, more often than not, a made-up character from a movie, TV show, or book on whom many girls and boys develop a massive crush all at once. This crush is fueled by a religious devotion consisting of posts, stories, and memes that elevate the crushee to the level of an em...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more