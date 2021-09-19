EXCLUSIVE: Harshvardhan Rane’s Ambush: Mad Max Fury Road fame Keir Beck to design a 17-minute car chase

We recently reported that Nilesh Sahay’s actioner, Squad, which marks the launch pad of Danny Denzongpa’s son, Rinzing along with Malvika Raaj, will premiere directing on Zee 5. And now, we have learnt that director Nilesh Sahay is all ready to commence shooting for his next, Ambush, with Harshvardhan Rane from November. He will be shooting for it in Europe and has got an international stunt unit on board the project.

While Frank Torres, known for The Revenant, has designed the action for Ambush, the filmmaker has got Kier Beck of Mad Max Fury fame, to design a special 17-minute action scene of the film. Confirming the development, Beck told Pinkvilla, “I have worked with Nylo (Nilesh) on Squad and he gets into it on the ground killing it. Few people can run a set the size he ran on Squad. For Ambush, we want to create an elaborate 17-minute scene, totally original and never done before. Nilesh has a very clear vision on the action and it’s going to be epic. I am super excited to get back to the site with my brother.”

Interestingly, Kier is also gearing up to direct a film, which Nilesh will be producing. “It’s our first international film, which will kick off soon. For Ambush, he is helping us with the main action scene, which is going to be one of the biggest action car pieces you have seen till date in Indian cinema. Harsh is already cast for the film, and we are working on the rest of the cast. We are in the process of locking the leading lady. Harsh is working very hard towards the part and soon, his weapon training session will start,” says Nilesh.

The pre-production work of Ambush is going on in full swing and is expected to go on floors by the month of December. Nilesh’s close friend, John Abraham, played a key role in setting up the project with Harshvardhan in lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

