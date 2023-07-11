Is Harshvardhan Rane dating Sanjeeda Shaikh? Actor breaks silence

Harshavardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh have been grabbing headlines for an alleged romance. Their recent individual Instagram posts sparked a dating rumor. The rumor started sparking when they individually shared pictures from a holiday in Gir Forest in June. Fans have noticed that during the jungle safari, the jeep they were seated in their individual posts looked the same. The actors have not officially confirmed anything. But, in a recent interview with News18, Harshvardhan Rane broke his silence on the alleged romance with Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Harshvardhan Rane breaks silence on dating rumors with Sanjeeda Shaikh

In the interview with News18, the Sanam Teri Kasam actor did not disclose much about the dating rumors with Sanjeeda. But he said that he did not mind the "scrutiny" on his personal life.

The actor said, "It does not bother me because it is the job of journalists to write and they also have a weekly deadline and daily quota or target of stories to submit. I see them as humans who are trying to do a job, just like my job is to be in films.”

Showing his respect toward media jobs, the 39-year-old actor added that the media people can write anything about him and he would still admire them because the actor values every kind of work.

In the same interview, Harshvardhan also added that he does not mind the misinformation about his height on Google. He said, "Google says that I am 5’9’’ whereas I am actually six feet tall. I have never tried to clarify."

Speaking of Sanjeeda and Harshvardhan's previous relationships, the Haseen Dillruba actor earlier dated actor Kim Sharma but broke up in 2019. While the 38-year-old actress separated from Aamir Ali in 2022.

Meanwhile, Sanjeeda and Harshvardhan worked together on filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar’s actioner, Taish (2020). The actress is set to feature in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web show, Heeramandi, while Harshvardhan had confirmed a sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam.

