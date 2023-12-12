EXCLUSIVE: Saurabh Sachdeva shares fond memories from Lord Bobby Deol’s entry song in Animal; admits feeling 'nervous'

The movie Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana, is not just gaining attention for its gripping performances and intense storyline but also for its remarkable soundtrack. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film's songs have made a lasting impact on the audience.

The entry scene of Bobby Deol, set to the Iranian track Jamaal Jamaaloo, is particularly noteworthy, capturing the audience's attention with its striking visuals and unconventional musical choice. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Saurabh Sachdeva, who also features in the song, shared cherished memories from the shoot, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creation of this standout musical sequence.

Saurabh Sachdeva mentions doing a little exercise to ease his nerves

During the conversation, the discussion shifted to the viral entry sequence song in Animal, featuring Abrar, played by Bobby Deol, and also showcasing Saurabh Sachdeva. Saurabh shared his experience, highlighting the nervousness he felt before the shoot and how the choreography unfolded.

He recounted, "When I got out of my vanity and got into the room, there were a lot of people, and I got very nervous. So I started working on one of my exercises, which I do whenever I'm conscious or nervous, to just bring myself in the here and now. The exercise is, 'How do I feel?' So I kept doing that: 'How do I feel? I feel nervous. How do I feel? I feel conscious. How do I feel? I feel scared. How do I feel? I'm not able to breathe. How do I feel? I feel there's a carpet; it's a beautiful one. I feel I'm not listening to anybody on the set, not even the music that's playing in the background. Then I heard the music, and I was like, 'Oh, it's beautiful.'

Then I saw my director and Bobby Deol were discussing the dance. So I went to them and said, 'What are you talking about?' They said, 'We want to understand because there was no choreographer for this, so I said I will do this.' They both liked it. Sandeep says, 'Yes, yes, yes, that's good, that's good.' Bobby says, 'What else would you do?' So I said, 'I'll crouch slightly and arch my back.' He said, 'That's good; we'll do that.'

Then Sandeep came to me and he said, 'That's good, yaar. Your energy is beautiful. The way you're working with us is beautiful.' So I said, 'That's my job.' Then he said, 'You also come and dance' because I had a dialogue, just a dialogue 'chal papa bula rahe hai' (come, papa is calling), so now I had to dance also, and that was good. That's how that moment became such a beautiful moment.

The actor added, "Thank god we did not create anything very complicated for the people. It's just a simple thing, and everyone can do that. It happened organically. I am seeing old people are dancing on this, even dogs are dancing on it".

About Saurabh Sachdeva

Saurabh Sachdeva is an Indian actor and esteemed acting coach. He made his film debut with Maroon in 2016 and gained acclaim for portraying Suleiman Isa in the Netflix series Sacred Games (2018). As a veteran acting coach, he has trained several Bollywood stars, including Rana Daggubati, Harshvardhan Rane, Freida Pinto, Varun Dhawan, and others. His acting portfolio includes roles in Manmarziyan, Laalkaptaan, and Housefull 4. Recently, he played an antagonist in Vadh, starring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra.

