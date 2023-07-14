Sanjeeda Shaikh finally REACTS to dating rumors with Harshavardhan Rane

Sanjeeda Shaikh is a popular actress who is loved by many people in the entertainment industry. She has a large number of fans because of her good looks, great sense of style, and impressive acting skills. Sanjeeda has always been in the news either because of her professional life or personal life. For a few months, Sanjeeda has been grabbing headlines because of her love life. The actress is rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with her Taish co-star Harshavardhan Rane. Yes, you read it right!

Sanjeeda Shaikh's new post:

A few hours ago, Sanjeeda Shaikh took to her social media handle and shared a cryptic post with her fans and followers. In the pictures, she looked absolutely stunning wearing a green bralette and dark green pants. The black-and-white effect on the photos added to her beauty as she posed gracefully for the camera. However, the interesting part was the cryptic caption she wrote. Sanjeeda indirectly addressed the rumors about her dating Harshvardhan Rane, and finally shared her thoughts on the matter. In the caption, she wrote, "PRIVACY IS POWER (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at the post here-

For the uninformed, the rumours started circulating about Sanjeeda and Harshvardhan dating after they both posted pictures from a vacation in Gir Forest in June. Fans noticed that the jeep they were sitting in during their individual posts looked identical. However, neither of the actors has confirmed anything officially yet.

Speaking about their personal life, she was in a relationship with Aamir Ali for many years before they got married in 2012. They were together for nine years and have a lovely daughter named Ayra. However, they faced some personal differences and decided to separate. They filed for divorce, and it was finalized in January 2022. Now they are officially separated. Both Sanjeeda and Aamir prefer to keep their personal lives private and have never publicly shared the reason for their divorce. According to reports, Sanjeeda Shaikh has custody of her daughter.

On the professional front, Sanjeeda Shaikh will soon be seen in ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming eight-episode web series Heeramandi. Along with Sanjeeda, the web show also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.

