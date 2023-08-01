Harshvardhan Rane spills beans on Sanam Teri Kasam 2; Reveals if he's still in touch with Mawra Hocane

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru's directorial, Sanam Teri Kasam has become one of the cult favorites of cinephiles over the years. The 2016 romantic film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane continues to garner attention and love even today. Although the film was not received well at the box office, seeing the love it generated over the years, the directors are in talks to come up with Sanam Teri Kasam 2. Here's what he said.

Harshvardhan Rane on Sanam Teri Kasam 2

Talking about the sequel, Harshvardhan shared, “I was called by my directors (Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru) and they told me that they’re working on something. They signed me. I’m not someone who asks questions. I took their blessings and told them that I don’t want to know or ask anything and that I would work on the film in the same way as I did on the first film. Whenever I get a call from them, I’ll be there.” Talking about his anticipation and excitement for the film, Harshvardhan shared that he has no idea about the film. However, it was the same during the first part as well. “I want to be as powerless and clueless as I was in the first part. I believe this innocence can create magic. Surrendering is very important and I practice that a lot. I don’t call and bother them. I would rather patiently wait," further added the actor.

Harshvardhan also shared about their reaction when the film didn't perform well at the box office. He said, "Mawra and I were both expecting a different kind of a reaction when the film had released in theatres. Since we were told that the film would be special, we thought that the film would be very big but then the love it received was delayed. We both thought, ‘Humein kya bataaya gaya tha! Hum kya expect kar rahe the!’ But it’s nobody’s fault. Everyone tried their best.”"

Is Harshvardhan Rane still in touch with Mawra Hocane?

Harshvardhan and Mawra's roles as Inder and Saru went on to become a much-adored pairing. Viewers also loved their onscreen chemistry. However, it's been more than 5 years since the film's release, and given the busy lives they lead, it's not unusual for actors to lose touch with each other. Talking about if he is still in touch with her Sanam Teri Kasam heroine, Harshvardhan said, “She went into making her own films and is busy with her own thing.”

