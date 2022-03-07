Exclusive: Harshvardhan Rane & Meezaan Jaaferi kickstart shooting for 'Miranda Boys' in Goa

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is getting ready for his next directorial venture 'Miranda Boys' starring Harshvardhan Rane & Meezaan Jaaferi. Gupta will be venturing into a new genre as a filmmaker, sports drama. And the director and actor trio of 'Miranda Boys' is all set to kickstart shooting in Goa from mid-March. Since it's a sports genre, actors & crew of the film have to shoot on a football ground in March/April.

Most of the shooting will take place in North Goa. Sanjay Gupta also plans to shoot peppy song numbers in Goa's clubs.

'Miranda Boys' marks the first collaboration between Harshvardhan Rane & Meezaan Jaaferi on-screen. Both the actors have been prepping for the film for quite some time now. As per sources, the audience will see Meezaan experimenting with his looks in this film. While Harshvardhan is busy learning football to ace the game on-screen, Meezaan is busy taking workshops for the film. Though the actors for the film have been finalized, the search for the lead actress, after dropping Mouni Roy, is still in the process. Apparently, Gupta is keen on signing a new face opposite Harshvardhan Rane.

The Sanjay Gupta directorial will mark Meezaan's third feature film after Malaal and Hungama 2. Meanwhile, Harshavardhan, who was last seen in Haseen Dillruba will start shooting for Gupta's sports drama after the shoot of his out-and-out actioner Ambush.

Sanjay Gupta is famous for his films like Shootout at Wadala, Kaabil, Jazbaa, and more.