EXCLUSIVE: Ehan Bhat on his Broken But Beautiful 3 role: At one point even lead starts dressing up like Ishan

Ehan Bhat had earlier played the lead in AR Rahman’s 99 Songs. The actor says he is in talks with the composer for another project.

After featuring in the AR Rahman produced 99 Songs, actor Ehan Bhat was recently seen in the web show, Broken But Beautiful 3 (BBB 3) that had also featured Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhat reveals how he bagged the show. “I got a call from my casting director. I was supposed to do a film with her in the past, but when she called me I was already locked for two projects - one for Hotstar, and the other for Netflix. So I told her I can’t do it because I don’t think my time permits me. But then finally when I got to know about the actual dates, I was like this could be worked out,” informs Ehan.

He further adds, “For me it's never about the platform. I come from the theatre and have done shows for free. So for me, it’s like I am getting paid for what I love. So when this character came my way, I read the whole synopsis of the character graph, and the events that this guy goes through… for me it’s always that gut feeling. You could give me any XYZ platform, but if I really like the character even if he has just two scenes, I will just take it ahead. So for me choosing Ishaan was that gut instinct.”

I am this guy who chills on Netflix all day because I am a movie buff. But to explore Ishan - a South Mumbai guy, a businessman and people are going gaga over him - I was like let's give it a try Ehan Bhat

Ehan further adds that he keeps telling people that his life is very boring. “I am this guy who chills on Netflix all day because I am a movie buff. But to explore Ishan - a South Mumbai guy, a businessman and people are going gaga over him - I was like let's give it a try. I think as human beings, we are stupid. We all want to be wanted. Everyone wants love, and to read this character who is wanted by everyone… when I read the whole script of BBB 3, I was like he is the heart of the story. So as I said as human beings we want to be wanted all the time, and that character gave me that want. (I was like ) ‘Oh my god, I am needed so much, I am needed everywhere’. It’s all about Ishan, and at a certain point even the lead starts dressing up like Ishan. So I felt like this is so impactful,” says Ehan.

The actor also speaks about his upcoming projects. “I am in talks with Rahman Sir. I have a three-film deal with him. We got a huge response for 99 Songs, so we are going to go ahead with something very soon. Apart from that I have received two scripts - one is commercial which is very good, something unique and the other is a political-thriller. But in this case, I got so lucky. It's a massive production house, and when I read the script I literally had goosebumps and by the end of it I was crying, because the end is tragic. So I am looking forward to it, and waiting for Covid to dry up so that I can go to Mumbai and sign them off,” Ehan signs off.

Also Read | INTERVIEW: Sohum Shah opens up about Maharani and his upcoming show, a cop story with Sonakshi Sinha

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×