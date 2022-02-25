Exclusive: Did Sanjay Gupta drop Mouni Roy from his next sports film 'Miranda Boys'?

A few months ago, it was reported that Mouni Roy, Harshvardhan Rane & Meezan Jaaferi will be starring in a football film, which is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta. Sanjay Gupta is famous for making films like Shootout at Wadala, Kaabil, Jazbaa, among others. The latest update, however, on the film is that while Meezan & Harshvardhan continue to be a part of the sports film titled 'Miranda Boys', the director isn't really convinced with the casting of the leading actress Mouni Roy.

A source close to Gupta revealed that the filmmaker is unsure to cast Mouni Roy opposite Harshvardhan Rane in the film. Though initially, the filmmaker had approached Mouni & signed her for the film, but now, the makers are hunting for another actress opposite Rane. Well, Mouni is not on board yet by Gupta's team, and surprisingly, she hasn't been informed too that they are searching for her replacement.

Well, the reason behind the director's change of mind is not clear. We reached out to Sanjay Gupta & Mouni Roy through their teams but both were unavailable to comment.

Talking about the film 'Miranda Boys', it's a story based on football. Unexplored so far, it will be interesting to see Harshvardhan & Meezan in a sportsman avatar. While Meezan Jaaferi is part of a celebrity football club (All Stars Football Club), Harshvardhan Rane recently learnt to play the same. He is practicing every day with his coach. The genre is completely different for Sanjay Gupta as a filmmaker & for both the actors as well. The film will go on floors from mid-march in Goa.