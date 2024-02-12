Deepika Padukone drops goofy Gehraiyaan BTS video celebrating 2 years of Shakun Batra's movie

Deepika Padukone has given us some of the most remarkable movies in the past and portrayed characters that fans cannot forget. Well, one such character was Alisha from Gehraiyaan. This Shakun Batra film also starred Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. The film clocked 2 years yesterday and we saw the actors sharing some BTS snaps to treat the fans. The Fighter actress too shared a goofy video to make our day.

Deepika Padukone shared a BTS video

In the video, Deepika Padukone seems to be in the middle of an intense scene. She is sitting looking gorgeous in her messy hairdo and wearing a black spaghetti top. The minute she turns back, the actress makes a goofy face and we bet this must have left all her fans in splits. Sharing this video she just captioned it with three inverted smile emoji.

Check it out:

Fans reaction to Deepika Padukone's post

The moment Deepika Padukone shared this BTS video, one fan wrote, “Deepika Padukone as Alisha Khanna in Gehraiyaan will always hold a special place in my heart.” another fan wrote, “Most underrated character of Deepika Padukone.” “2 years of this hidden gem,” wrote yet another fan. Another fan wrote, “Bollywood has the best actors in Indian cinema, but you are the best actor in the world.”

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrate 2 years of Gehraiyaan

On Sunday, February 11, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a video posted by the production house of Gehraiyaan, featuring memorable scenes from the film, in honor of its 2nd anniversary since release. Ananya's caption, "2 years!" adorned with a red heart and a water wave emoji, resonated with the sentimental occasion.

Similarly, Siddhant Chaturvedi also marked the anniversary with a special post on his Stories. Additionally, Siddhant curated a special tribute by sharing a series of monochrome behind-the-scenes glimpses from the filming of Gehraiyaan. In one captivating photo, Siddhant stood shirtless with a surfboard amidst the tranquil waters. Another poignant snapshot captured Siddhant alongside Deepika Padukone and director Shakun Batra, amidst the backdrop of a ferry ride.

