Fighter: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone sing Bekaar Dil in BTS video; fans love their camaraderie; WATCH

Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is dominating the box office with its electrifying performance. Beyond its action-packed sequences and patriotic themes, the film strikes a chord with audiences through the romantic track Ishq Jaisa Kuch. Despite facing initial hurdles with one of its songs being excluded by the censor board, the makers have now released Bekaar Dil just ahead of Valentine's week, adding to the film's overall appeal.

The song has quickly become a sensation, thanks to the undeniable chemistry between the lead pair. Now, with the release of a behind-the-scenes video from the song shoot showcasing the genuine camaraderie between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, fans are clamoring for them to star together in a full-fledged romantic film.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's off-screen chemistry is magnetic

A behind-the-scenes clip of Bekaar Dil is taking the internet by storm, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone having a blast while showcasing their amateur singing skills. Hrithik confidently leads the impromptu session, with Deepika joining in, adding to the lively atmosphere. Even the director, Siddharth Anand, chips in, lending his voice for a line or two, while his playful commentary adds to the enjoyment, offering viewers a delightful glimpse into the camaraderie and off-screen dynamics of the entire team.

Take a look:

The clip quickly made its way to Reddit, where users were completely enthralled by the sizzling chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika. Comments flooded in, with many expressing their desire to see the duo in a romantic comedy. Users were awestruck by their stunning appearances, with one comparing them to Greek gods and goddesses, while another felt blessed to witness such scorching chemistry unfold before their eyes.

Check out the comments below:

Bekaar Dil is sung by a talented ensemble comprising Vishal Mishra, Shilpa Rao, Vishal Dadlani, and Sheykhar Ravjiani. The music is composed by the dynamic duo Vishal & Sheykhar, while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. The choreography, adding to the song's visual appeal, is skillfully crafted by Bosco-Caesar. Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

