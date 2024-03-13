Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, more pose with Orry in NEW PICS from Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding

Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, has been making quite a splash in social circles, rubbing shoulders with celebrities at various gatherings. Renowned for his candid nature, Orry stands out with his unique fashion sense, lively exchanges with the paparazzi, and attention-grabbing phone covers.

A fixture at Bollywood gatherings, Orry recently added to the buzz by attending the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. Now, he's treated his followers to some exclusive snapshots from the event featuring the likes of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, and other prominent celebrities.

Orry drops unseen pictures with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and more

Orry recently posted on Instagram, unveiling exclusive snapshots from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Among the highlights were images featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Additionally, Orry uploaded a video capturing a playful moment where Ranveer appears to be having difficulty taking a photo of Orry alongside Deepika's baby bump.

Orry captioned it, "Never in my life, have I gotten so many messages, to drop of photo with someone. The love for DP is out of this world, and very rightfully so, she is a total rock. Its like I always say, you're either a DP fan or a hater of Bollywood. Congratulations angels on your".

In addition, Orry also shared snapshots on his Instagram featuring Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, as well as Shikhar Pahariya, Vedang Raina, and several other celebrities.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar have made waves as one of the most lavish affairs to date. Drawing in not only Bollywood luminaries but also international figures like Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump, the three-day celebration was nothing short of spectacular.

Speaking to Vogue US, Radhika reflected on why they chose Jamnagar for their celebrations. She shared that it's a homage to their roots and family heritage, as it's where Anant is deeply connected and spends much of his time. Radhika expressed, "Jamnagar is our karma bhoomi, where our heart truly lies." She also expressed gratitude for the privilege of this experience and hoped that their wedding would shine a spotlight on Vantara, the world's largest animal rehabilitation center, which holds special significance for them.

