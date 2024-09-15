Deepika Padukone shares cute update on her Insta bio days after welcoming daughter with Ranveer Singh; Find out

Deepika Padukone is embracing the emotions of being a new mom currently and the internet sending warm wishes and prayers for the actress every second. The diva welcomed a daughter with her husband Ranveer Singh earlier this month and has now jumped to mommy duties right away. No, we are not assuming but her Instagram bio says so.

The Singham Again actress has changed her ‘Follow your bliss’ bio to ‘Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat.’ and we totally get it. Deepika is yet to be discharged from the hospital but seems like the little angel is keeping mommy on her toes.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child on September 8th, 2024. The duo has been married since 2018.

