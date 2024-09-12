WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan visits Jawan co-star and new mom Deepika Padukone in hospital ahead of her discharge

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om (2007), and her bond with the superstar has grown stronger ever since. SRK, who last worked with the diva in Jawan, was seen visiting the new mom late at night on September 12 in Mumbai’s HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. The actress recently welcomed her first child with her husband Ranveer Singh and has been greeting high-profile visitors for the last few days.

Check out the visuals of SRK’s car making its way into the hospital premises:-

Other than Jawan and Om Shanti Om, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have shared screens several times in films like Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Their on-screen chemistry is unbeatable and similarly, their off-screen bond is unbreakable. Time and again, both actors are spotted speaking highly of each other.

We recall one of Deepika’s interviews with Atika Farooqui, in which the actress shared the most precious advice she ever received from SRK. The superstar told the new mom, “Baby, always remember to work with people you know you’re going to have a good time with, where you know you’re going to enjoy yourself.”

Deepika Padukone added, “Anyone who knows Shah Rukh knows that he’s full of wisdom, and for me, that was a huge learning. Every day, you know something about something or the other, I’d keep learning. But this one thing really stayed with me.” If you are living under the rocks then Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed home a baby girl on September 8th, 2024 after 6 years of blissful marriage.

The power couple took to their Instagram handle and announced the same followed by a sea of fans and admirers wishing them all the luck and love for the future. Kareena Kapoor was among the thousands who commented, “Congratulations mommy and daddy from saifu and Beboo…God bless the little angel (red heart emojis).” Sara Ali Khan added, “Only joy and bliss to both of you.”

