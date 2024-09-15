Anees Bazmee says 'Singham Again team is insisting on a Diwali release' while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was announced before: ‘Clashes are never good idea’

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again is gearing up for a clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this Diwali. While fans are excited about the double bonanza, the distributors and producers are busy trying to avert the clash. BB3’s director Anees Bazmee recently spoke to Mid-day and stressed the fact that clashes are never a good idea and he cannot help the situation despite announcing a date way before.

Bazmee was asked whether he himself discussed the issue with his longtime collaborator Ajay Devgn and the filmmaker said, “Why should I talk to him? It’s a business decision between producers, and I am just the director. Singham Again’s team is insisting on a Diwali release. Clashes are never a good idea. I know that we had announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s release date a year in advance, but what can we do?”

The filmmaker said that he believes in the fact that a good film doesn’t need a specific date to work and is surely the last person to get involved in box-office numbers and release dates. Anees has two of the closest colleagues making special appearances in Singham Again - Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. Bazmee has collaborated with Devgn on films like Hulchul, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Deewangee.

Akshay Kumar on the other hand has worked with the filmmaker on films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng, and Thank You (2011). Unruffled with the clash, Bazmee added, “Both films are looking good, so both can do well at the box office. Ajay, Akshay, and Rohit are dear friends. They know Anees bhai will never call us to change the movie’s date. I’ve never done that. Each film has its own destiny.”

Releasing on Diwali, both movies are multi-starrers making the distributors hold their breath longer than usual. Singham Again features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles with Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer’s special appearances from Rohit Shetty’s previous cop universe releases. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on the other hand stars Kartik Aaryan alongside Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, and Triptii Dimri.

