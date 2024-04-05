Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's hair was fake in Dunki's underwater scenes? Film's VFX breakdown video REVEALS

After the success of Pathaan and Jawan last year, Shah Rukh Khan joined hands with Rajkumar Hirani for the comedy-drama film Dunki. The movie which talks about the illegal migration of a couple of friends to a foreign land was praised for the performances of the actors and the impressive VFX that made several scenes believable to the audience. A couple of hours ago, the team dropped a video that showed how with their skillful editing, Hirani and his team were able to tell the tale in a very convincing way.

VFX breakdown shows Shah Rukh Khan's fake hair in underwater scene from Dunki

For the audience and someone who barely has any clue about his editing and VFX, this video will blow their mind. Shared by Redchilliesvfx on YouTube, the nearly 5-minute-long clip shows how several scenes that were shot in a confined space in Dunki were made to look real and believable. The clip opens with the scene when the elderly version of Taapsee Pannu’s character strolls into the village and reminisces about the good old days and the unforgettable memories she created there. The different clips were so skillfully pasted together that it looked like she was having a flashback.

From adding extra hair to an actor’s bald head to making the streets of Laltu look real, the editors did a commendable job with VFX. It also shows that the scene where Shah Rukh Khan is traveling with an urn of ashes was actually shot in the studio. In the movie, we all sympathize when Vicky Kaushal’s character sets himself ablaze. But it wasn’t done in real life. Vicky just held the stove close to his body and with VFX the fire was edited. Then, it was his body double who was set ablaze by expert professionals to shoot the scene.

Another clip that made us go ‘woah’ was when we saw how effortlessly the train scene was shot. The railway track was set up in a desert, and the different coaches were added to it on top of which the actors traveled to a different city. All of this was shot with blue screen backdrops in a studio. Then comes the scene where bullets are being fired at SRK while he is swimming in the river. All of this was again shot indoors with no one getting wet. Even King Khan and Taapsee’s hair was edited to make it look more flowy and unmanageable. The epic boat scene, the part where SRK dances on the wing of the figurine of an airplane, all of this was edited with VFX.

Watch the video to believe it:

Apart from Pannu and SRK, the movie also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar. The box office success film became the ninth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 with the audience and critics praising Kaushal’s performance.

