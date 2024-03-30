Did Kartik Aaryan's big-budget film with Vishal Bhardwaj and Sajid Nadiadwala get TITLE? Here's what we know

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming action thriller with director Vishal Bhardwaj and producer Sajid Nadiadwala is one of the most exciting Bollywood projects. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed a few days back that the prep work for the film has begun, and the makers are planning to take it on floors in the second half of 2024.

It was also revealed that the film is mounted on a budget of Rs 150 crore and will be released in 2025. Now, according to the latest update, the film has also been given its title.

Is Kartik Aaryan's upcoming action thriller with Vishal Bhardwaj and Sajid Nadiadwala titled Arjun Ustara?

As per the Bollywood Hungama report, the upcoming action thriller that brings Kartik Aaryan, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Sajid Nadiadwala together has been titled Arjun Ustara. The film will be shot in the overseas locations of Spain and Greece from Diwali 2024.

A source told the publication that Sajid Nadiadwala recently met the representatives from the Government of Spain. Both sides have agreed to a point where the local government will help them with all the support regarding shoots while filmmakers will help promote tourism and their country.

Shedding more details about the project, the source revealed that the project was earlier supposed to be led by Irrfan Khan. "Vishal Bhardwaj was planning to make a film in the pre-covid world; however, the project was put on the back burner back in the day due to various issues. After years, it's now set for a revival with Kartik Aaryan playing the part, which once upon a time was to be played by Irrfan Khan."

Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala's bond

Interestingly, Kartik and Sajid have developed a strong bond since Satyaprem Ki Katha, released last year. Soon after the film's release, the producers announced Chandu Champion, with Kartik in the lead and Kabir Khan as the director. Now, before that film's release, both actor and producer are ready to begin their third film, too, which is going to be the biggest film of the actor's career so far.

Arjun Ustara will also be the first full-fledged action film of Kartik Aaryan.

