PICS: Love Aaj Kal actress Arushi Sharma ties the knot with casting director Vaibhav Vishant
Actress Arushi Sharma, known for her role in Love Aaj Kal, exchanged vows with casting director Vaibhav Vishant in an intimate wedding ceremony. Let's take a glimpse at the special moments!
Arushi Sharma, the actress who stole many hearts with her innocence, beauty, and stellar performance in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in 2020, recently tied the knot with casting director Vaibhav Vishant.
The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family. Both the bride and groom radiated pure joy and happiness and looked stunningly beautiful together.
Aarushi Sharma and Vaibhav Vishant exchange vows
The wedding photos of Arushi Sharma and Vaibhav Vishant, recently shared by their loved ones, offer a peek into their joyous celebration. In one delightful snapshot, the couple stands on a stage adorned with rose petals, smiling brightly for the cameras.
Arushi looks radiant in her pastel lehenga, while Vaibhav complements her perfectly in Sherwani. Another heartwarming picture captures them seated at the mandap, hands intertwined, gazing lovingly into each other's eyes. Take a look:
Who is Vaibhav Vishant
Vaibhav Vishant is a well-known name in the Indian entertainment industry, particularly renowned for his expertise in casting for films, web series, and television commercials.
He has contributed to more than 50 major feature films and web series. Some of his notable projects include Haider, PK, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Badlapur. Interestingly, he also served as the casting director for the web series Kaala Paani, in which Arushi Sharma played a significant role.
About Aarushi Sharma
Arushi Sharma, born on November 18, 1995, stepped into the world of acting with a minor role in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha. However, it was her commendable performance in Ali's Love Aaj Kal in 2020 that truly put her on the map. Since then, Sharma has graced the screen in the Netflix drama film Jaadugar and featured in the series Kaala Pani.
