Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri wrap 1st schedule; actor treats fans with enticing photo

Kartik Aaryan is bracing himself for a busy year ahead, with a number of releases on the horizon. One particularly thrilling project in his lineup is the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Following the success of the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022, filming for the third part commenced earlier this month. Now, Kartik has tantalized his followers by sharing a snapshot featuring his co-star Triptii Dimri as they concluded the first schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kartik Aaryan announces first schedule wrap of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri

Today, on March 27, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a picture featuring himself and actress Triptii Dimri, marking the conclusion of the first shooting schedule of their upcoming movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In the photo, Kartik and Triptii were depicted holding a clapboard bearing the film’s title.

In the glimpse, Kartik embodied his character of Rooh Baba, adorned in a black ensemble, rings, and a mala. While half of Triptii’s face remained concealed by the board, she could be seen sporting a red bindi and a nose pin.

In the caption, Kartik penned, “Ting ting ting tiding ting ting. And we’ve wrapped up the 1st schedule #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. Expressing his sentiments, he added, “This small break between schedules is gonna make me impatient… Rooh Baba’s Cape has some different magic @aneesbazmee.”

Advertisement

Have a look!

ALSO READ: 10 Best Kartik Aaryan movies that promise wholesome entertainment: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Satyaprem Ki Katha