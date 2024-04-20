WATCH: Animal star Triptii Dimri stirs social media with her breezy look; rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant reacts

Triptii Dimri gained fame through her role in Animal, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. With her innocent beauty, she captured many hearts and was swiftly labeled as the national crush, gaining millions of fans overnight.

Recently, when she shared a breezy look on social media, fans swooned over her once again. Her rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant, also reacted to the post.

Triptii Dimri looks absolutely stunning in her latest Instagram post

On a sunny Saturday, Triptii Dimri treated her Instagram followers to a montage of glimpses from a stunning location. The actress appeared relaxed, enjoying the beauty around her to the fullest.

Dressed in a powder blue dress, she exuded summer fashion vibes effortlessly. With her hair flowing freely and her radiant smile, she looked absolutely beautiful. She captioned the post, "Better with a bit of breeze in my hair."

Take a look:

The post caught the eye of Triptii Dimri's rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant, who showed his appreciation by liking it. Fans flooded the comments section with adoration. One fan exclaimed, "Haaye yeh kitni cutee hai" (Oh, she's so cute!), while another commented, "Beauuuuuuuuutiful...as always."

Triptii Dimri's work front

Triptii started her acting journey with Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu. She gained recognition in Bollywood with notable roles in Anushka Sharma-produced films such as Bulbbul and Qala. However, it was her short yet impactful performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal that earned her well-deserved fame.

Dimri and Vicky Kaushal are also set to collaborate in their upcoming project titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. This film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, not only showcases the talents of Dimri, Kaushal, and Virk but also promises to be an exciting venture for the audience.

Additionally, the actress is set to star in a film titled Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao. She also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 lined up, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan.

