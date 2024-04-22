Meet actor who worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan; became OTT star and got married to casting director

The Hindi film industry is known for producing talent and giving opportunities to people who work hard for their place. Every year, we see several people trying hard to secure their permanent place as actors, some of whom get overnight success while others struggle a bit more. This article will tell the story of one such female actor who received fame through the OTT platform.

Today's pick is Arushi Sharma. The Love Aaj Kal star was recently married to casting director Vaibhav Vishant.

Arushi Sharma's journey to becoming actor

Born on November 18, 1995, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Arushi Sharma is the daughter of lawyer parents. She graduated in Information Technology from Jaypee University of Information Technology, Himachal Pradesh.

Arushi Sharma began her career in 2015 with a small role in Imtiaz Ali's film Tamasha. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. In one of the scenes, Arushi played a small role as goddess Sita.

After Tamasha, she became famous after getting her first full-fledged role in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal in 2019, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles.

But the scenario changed after the COVID-19 lockdown. To sustain herself in Mumbai, Arushi decided to quit acting and start looking for jobs at engineering companies. She revealed this in one of her interviews. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Speaking about how the Pandemic almost affected her acting career, the actor shared in an interview, "I had no work at that time. So, I wondered what would happen next. At that time, when I was not getting work in the film industry, I had also applied for jobs in other companies. However, I got work in the film industry in time."

In 2022, Arushi got her first role as a female lead in Netflix’s film Jaadugar opposite Jitendra Kumar. Even though the film got average reviews overall, Arushi's performance was highly appreciated. She was also seen in another Netflix series, Kaala Paani.

Arushi Sharma ties the knot with casting director Vaibhav Vishant

Arushi Sharma recently exchanged vows with casting director Vaibhav Bishanth. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family. Both the bride and groom radiated pure joy and happiness and looked stunning together in the pictures that surfaced on social media.

The newly married couple's wedding pictures were recently shared by their loved ones, giving a peek into their joyous celebration. In one delightful snapshot, the couple stands on a stage decorated with rose petals and smiles brightly for the camera.

Arushi looks resplendent in her pastel lehenga, and Vaibhav complements her perfectly with a voluminous sherwani. Another heartwarming picture shows them seated on the mandap, hands clasped, gazing lovingly into each other's eyes.

Arushi and Vaibhav's wedding began with a fun cocktail party on April 17th, from 7 pm to midnight. Then, they had the Haldi ceremony on April 18th, from 9 am to 10 am. The big wedding happened on April 18th, from 4 pm onwards.

The couple has not shared the official wedding pictures on their social media accounts.

Meanwhile, for the uninitiated, Vaibhav Vishant is a well-known casting director. He has contributed to more than 50 major feature films and web series. Some of his notable projects include Haider, PK, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Badlapur. Interestingly, he also served as the casting director for Kaala Paani, in which Arushi Sharma played a significant role.

ALSO READ: PICS: Love Aaj Kal actress Arushi Sharma ties the knot with casting director Vaibhav Vishant