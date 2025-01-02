Did you know Aamir Khan starrer PK was initially titled Tully? Rajkumar Hirani reveals why he decided to change it

PK is one of the most popular films in Bollywood. The 2014 comedy-drama starred Aamir Khan in the titular role. The movie has completed over a decade since its release. Recently, director Rajkumar Hirani revealed that PK was initially titled Tully. He shared that he decided to change the title because it felt very ‘slangy.’

In a recent interview with ETimes, Rajkumar Hirani opened up about the movie PK and its initial title, Tully. He said, “The film was initially titled Tully. It felt too slangy, so we decided to call it PK.”

The filmmaker talked about how wherever Aamir Khan’s character went, people would call him PK. Be it during the police station scene or the temple scene, they would say, 'Pi ke hai kya? (Are you drunk?).' Hirani stated that thus, the character started thinking that his name was PK. He shared that they wanted to make him seem ‘drunk’ since he was saying a lot of ‘absurd’ stuff.

Alongside Aamir Khan, the movie PK also starred Anushka Sharma, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, and Sanjay Dutt. The film was released on December 19, 2014. It received a lot of critical acclaim and commercial success due to its story, performances, humor, and more.

Advertisement

Rajkumar Hirani’s last movie was Dunki, which was released in 2023. It starred Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.

He has also helmed the Sanjay Dutt-led films Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the third part of the series. Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Hirani revealed that he had been struggling with the script of Munna Bhai 3.

He stated, “Even I want to make one more, but I’ve been generally struggling with a script for a long time. I’ve many unfinished Munna Bhai scripts lying with me, and Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) keeps calling often that let’s make this film.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is set to star in Sitaare Zameen Par along with Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary. Directed by RS Prassana, the film will be released in 2025.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor can't keep calm as Arjun Kapoor's film Mere Husband Ki Biwi co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar gets release date