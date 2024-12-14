Are you wishing for Shah Rukh Khan x Nicole Kidman collab? Here’s what actress has to say about it

Shah Rukh Khan is not just popular in India but is also immensely loved overseas. Many international personalities have previously revealed their admiration and expressed their wish to work with him. Now, Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has shared her thoughts on a possible collaboration with SRK and said that it would be nice.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Nicole Kidman shared her love for India and revealed that she had visited many cities like Jaipur, Goa, etc. Having met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and worked with Ishaan Khatter in the series The Perfect Couple, Nicole said that she had a ‘strong pull’ to the country.

When told that a global collaboration between her and Shah Rukh Khan was highly anticipated, the Babygirl actress stated, “That would be nice.”

Previously, Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman had expressed his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview shared on Marvel India's Instagram, Hugh was asked who he wished to collaborate with in Bollywood. In response, he took Shah Rukh Khan’s name, saying, “Well, I’ve had a lot of conversations over the years with Shah Rukh Khan. But you never know, one day.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently looking forward to the release of Mufasa: The Lion King. The Bollywood superstar has voiced the titular character in the Hindi version. The film is set to release in India on December 20, 2024.

King Khan is also gearing up to finally start his next movie, King. Earlier, Pinkvilla gave an exclusive update on the shooting of the action thriller. A source close to the development revealed, "The first schedule of King begins by the end of January in Poland with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. The idea is to shoot at virgin locations of Warsaw and then shift the base to other places in Europe."

The source added, "The team of King, including the antagonist Abhishek Bachchan, will be shooting at several virgin locations across Europe from January 2025 and then reunite for some more schedules in India."

King stars SRK, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma. The film will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

