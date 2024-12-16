Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par wraps shooting; film now set for post-production: Report

Sitaare Zameen Par is one of the most anticipated movies in Bollywood. The film stars Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and Darsheel Safary. Aamir recently gave an update on the project and revealed that it will arrive sometime in the middle of 2025. Now, it has been learned that the shooting has been wrapped and the movie is set for post-production.

According to a recent report in Midday, the shooting of the upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par wrapped on December 15, 2024. Aamir Khan was present at the Film City set for the patch shoot of the RS Prassana directorial. A source revealed that the shoot started at 2 pm and lasted till night. Aamir reportedly wanted to make sure that the movie was wrapped on that day.

Talking about what’s next for the film, the source stated, “With the shoot done, Sitaare Zameen Par has now reached the finish line. Aamir and Prasanna will now shift their focus to post-production, which will include extensive editing, visual effects, and sound design.”

The portal further mentioned that the makers are targeting a Summer 2025 release and plan to organize focus-group screenings in February. The source added that Aamir believes in ‘fine-tuning’ his projects based on the feedback of the audience, hence, the team is working on the final edit so that it can be shown in February.

Earlier, Aamir Khan attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. There, in a conversation with Deadline Hollywood, Aamir Khan revealed some interesting details about Sitaare Zameen Par. He explained that it is a sequel to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par ‘thematically.’ The actor disclosed that the film will have new characters and a fresh plot.

In 2023, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Genelia Deshmukh’s casting in Sitaare Zameen Par. A source close to the development said, “Aamir believes that Genelia fits the part of a strong independent woman like a hand in a glove. After ample discussions with his director, Aamir has got Genelia on board the film as the female lead.”

The source added that Genelia will play Aamir’s love interest and will also be on a journey with the protagonist in training a team of specially-abled.

