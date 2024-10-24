Sanjay Dutt spills beans on Munna Bhai 3 returning to big screens: ‘I am also tired of…’

The highly anticipated third installment of the Munna Bhai MBBS franchise has been creating a stir for a while. Now, Sanjay Dutt, the film's lead, has expressed his weariness from repeatedly asking Rajkumar Hirani when it will finally hit the screens.

During an engaging conversation with ETimes, Sanjay Dutt addressed the burning question about the return of Munna Bhai to cinemas. With a hint of humor, he suggested that fans should pose their inquiries to filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, revealing that he too has grown weary of asking when the beloved character will make a comeback.

He said, “Woh Raju Hirani (filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani) se puchiye. I am also tired of asking him when he would revive Munna Bhai.”

With a career spanning more than four decades, the seasoned actor acknowledges that his enduring passion for acting continues to fuel his drive. At 65, he boasts a busy shooting schedule and emphasizes that the love for his craft is what truly propels him forward, asserting that an actor's passion never fades.

He reflected on how filmmaking has transformed over the years, noting that it has become increasingly professional. In the past, there was a strong sense of camaraderie among the cast and crew, with much more interaction and bonding throughout the production process. The atmosphere felt different, as everyone was more engaged.

Nowadays, actors tend to shoot their scenes and retreat to their vanity vans, but Sanjay acknowledges the necessity of adapting to modern practices. Despite this evolution, he holds a fondness for the collaborative spirit of earlier days, recalling how passionate and invested everyone was in their work back then.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to share adorable moments celebrating the birthday of his twin children. One nostalgic photo captures a loving embrace between him and his daughter, Iqra, with his son, Shahraan, playfully posing in the background. Another snapshot showcases the family enjoying a fun scooter ride together, exuding the charming essence of Munna Bhai!

In a heartfelt birthday tribute, he conveyed his deep affection for Shahraan and Iqra, urging them to chase success and happiness. He reminded them of the importance of hard work and dedication in achieving their dreams while emphasizing the value of humility. With a promise of his unwavering support, he wished them a year filled with joy and blessings.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was seen earlier this year in Ghudchadi, sharing the screen with Raveena Tandon.

