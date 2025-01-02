Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor can't keep calm as Arjun Kapoor's film Mere Husband Ki Biwi co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar gets release date

The new year 2025 has started and with it come film announcements and updates. Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Mere Husband Ki Biwi has locked its theatrical release date as February 21. Arjun’s sister Janhvi Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor couldn’t keep calm and expressed their excitement for the upcoming movie.

Today, January 2, 2025, the makers of the film Mere Husband Ki Biwi shared a quirky announcement video. In the clip, a man’s shoe’s lace is seen entangled with two kinds of women’s heels, one representing past and the other future. The release date of the film starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar was revealed as February 21, 2025.

The caption of the post read, “Yahaan pyaar ki geometry thodi twisted hai—kyunki ye love triangle nahi, pura circle hai! (The geometry of love is a little twisted here—because it's not a love triangle, it's a complete circle) #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st February, 2025.”

Have a look at the announcement here!

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and reshared the announcement video. Using red hearts, fingers crossed, and clap emojis, she exclaimed, “can’t wait.” Shanaya Kapoor tagged Arjun Kapoor and said, “Can’t wait!!!!” Rhea Kapoor wrote on her Stories, “All the best my faves @arjunkapoor @bhumipednekar.”

Advertisement

Check out the stories here!

In the comments section of the announcement post, Khushi Kapoor expressed her enthusiasm with multiple partying face emojis.

Fans also showcased their excitement for the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi in the comments. One person said, It would be Damnn beautiful Chemistry between Arjun Kapoor and rakul preet,” while another wrote, “Woooiiiieeee super excited.”

A comment read, “Congratulations so so happy for you @arjunkapoor keep it up,” and another stated, “Super excited.” One user praised, “Wow what a creative idea this poster.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis to convey their love.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is directed by Mudassar Aziz. The movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

ALSO READ: Jigra: Vedang Raina reacts to box office underperformance of film co-starring Alia Bhatt and says, ‘We do all the mehnat…’