Did you know Ajay Devgn helped Tanishaa Mukerji when she was out of work for 2-3 years? Actress reveals

Tanishaa Mukerji, the daughter of Bollywood veteran Tanuja and sister of Kajol, started her acting journey in 2003 with the movie Sssshhh... Unfortunately, the film didn't gain much attention, and subsequent projects also struggled to boost her career. It was during this period that her brother-in-law, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, extended his support to assist her.

During a recent interaction with Siddharth Kanan, Kajol’s younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji revealed that Ajay Devgn helped her when she faced a rough period and was out of work for around 2-3 years. She shared this information, saying, “Ajay came in later. He realised, ‘Ye kya ho raha hai (what is happening with her career)’ and then he was like, ‘Wait a minute baby, let me come in.’ He came after my launch and after I was out of work for about 2-3 years. It all went downhill.”

She mentioned that Ajay helped her secure a secretary, KS Sanjay, during that period when secretaries were prevalent. Tanishaa added that Ajay is a wonderful person and genuinely looks after the family. She said, “Ajay is a lovely human being and really takes care of the family.”

The actress also mentioned that she received several film offers in the early days of her career, but she couldn't accept them because she didn't resonate with the scripts. She said, “They were quick films. Back then, the story of the films didn’t have substance and depth. It was an odd time in the industry when I came in. I wish I had done more films. It’s not like I didn’t get the offers but I didn’t connect with the subjects. I didn’t identify with the characters and I felt I wasn’t a real actor then.”

Work front of Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn started the Singham franchise in 2011 with his character Bajirao Singham gaining instant popularity. He is now preparing for the third installment of the franchise, Singham Again, which will feature Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and other prominent stars.

An exclusive report by Pinkvilla earlier also revealed that Devgn has Raid 2, Son Of Sardaar 2, and Dhamaal 4 in the pipeline.

