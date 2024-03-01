Did you know Katrina Kaif was supposed to play 'fourth girl' in Bachna Ae Haseeno? Here's what happened

Katrina Kaif was the unbeatable queen of Bollywood in the early 2000s. Thanks to the back-to-back big films that entertained all sections of the audience, her popularity knew no bounds. But do you know Katrina was also supposed to do the 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno?

When Katrina Kaif was supposed to be a part of Bachna Ae Haseeno

In an interview with Mid-Day, Katrina Kaif revealed that she was supposed to do the 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno as the fourth girl. However, her role was chopped from the final script. "I was the fourth girl; that character got cut," she said in the interview.

Now, that really makes us sad! It would have been so much fun to see her in the YRF romantic comedy directed by Siddharth Anand, which dazzled with chartbuster music.

In the same interview, Katrina also talked about her role in Aanand L Rai's film Zero, which featured her along with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The actress shared how she wanted to play Anushka Sharma's role in the movie. When asked if she was supposed to play a double role in the film at some point, Katrina said it was when the film was titled Katrina Meri Jaan.

About Bachna Ae Haseeno

Bachna Ae Haseeno is the story of a playboy named Raj, who is popular for breaking hearts. But when he truly falls in love with a girl named Gayatri, and she rejects him, Raj sets on a journey to seek forgiveness from the girls he cheated. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film had Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, along with Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, and Minissha Lamba.

Katrina Kaif's work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. It was the first major Bollywood film of 2024 and garnered huge critical acclaim. Before that, she was seen in Tiger 3, also starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The film did a lifetime business of Rs 272 crore net in India and a worldwide gross of Rs 454 crore.

Katrina Kaif is expected to feature in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, which will have her alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

