Calling Katrina Kaif his 'home' to 'maturing' after getting married to her, 9 things Vicky Kaushal revealed that will make you believe in romance

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are undeniably the ultimate power couple of Bollywood. Their adorable pictures never fail to make our hearts melt, whether it's on social media or at red-carpet events. Recently, during an interview with GQ India, the talented Sam Bahadur actor couldn't help but shower praises on his beloved wife, and honestly, who can blame him? We've compiled a list of 9 things he said about the actress in that interview that will definitely make you wonder, "Is he even real?"

Check out the points:

Vicky Kaushal admits that Katrina Kaif has brought stability into his life.

Vicky mentioned that once you tie the knot, you'll never be the same person. Before, it's all about you, but after saying "I do," it's all about the two of you.

Vicky believes that he has grown and matured significantly in the past two and a half years, surpassing the level of personal growth he experienced in the first 33 years of his life.

Katrina Kaif has really helped Vicky become more patient and view things from a different perspective. “We have elaborate discussions on everything and only when it works for both of us do we decide what to do,” adds the URI actor.

Vicky mentions that a sense of peacefulness has settled in, removing any worries about the future. He feels completely at ease around Katrina and enjoys taking things slow. He describes it as pure bliss.

“I used to think the day I met the person who I could sit silently with for hours and not feel the silence, that was going to be my person. With Katrina, it’s that feeling. She’s home,” adds the Manmarziyaan star.

Vicky Kaushal mentions that he's never really been the romantic type, but Katrina brings that out in him. “The feeling of being loved, being taken care of, and in return, caring and loving someone deeply, I just love that aspect of love. Emotionally, rationally, when I’m with her, I feel, ye sahi hai (this is right).”

Vicky Kaushal calls himself more practical and Katrina the emotional one and quips that it is a good balance.

When it comes to Katrina's journey, the actor recognizes that they both face their own challenges just like any other couple. However, on a deeper level, Kaushal reveals that being with Kaif has given him a closer understanding of the journey she and many others without certain privileges have had to endure. He emphasizes that her life has been vastly different from his own.

“I have had the luxury to struggle without the pressure of earning money or working two or three more jobs. When you’re cushioned by such luxuries, you can believe in things like karma, destiny, and manifestation. I am truly inspired by her.”

