Did you know Salman Khan received whacking from father Salim Khan in his childhood for THIS reason?

Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan recently reminisced about their childhood days, sharing anecdotes about their brother Salman Khan. Arbaaz recalled how Salman was quite mischievous as a kid, often landing in trouble with their father, veteran writer Salim Khan. Sohail mentioned that Salman had a fearless attitude towards life, which sometimes worried their father.

During an episode of the podcast Timeout with Ankit, Arbaaz Khan shared some amusing anecdotes about his brother Salman Khan's mischievous antics during their childhood. Arbaaz mentioned that Salman, being the older one, was quite naughty and often received scoldings from their father. He even joked that Salman would occasionally get a light smack as a form of discipline. "We escaped, but Salman was a little bit of a brat,", he said.

Recalling a humorous incident, Arbaaz narrated how their father took Salman to watch a trapeze show at the circus. Upon returning home, Salman noticed a building with a rod and decided to attempt some stunts. Unfortunately, he ended up falling and breaking his hand. When he showed his injured hand to his family, expecting sympathy, he instead received jhaapad from their father.

The Freaky Ali actor highlighted his brother's remarkable determination and unwavering belief in himself during their growing up years. He mentioned how the Tiger 3 actor was always focused on mastering various skills, whether it was skating, cycling, gymnastics, or cricket. Despite concerns from others, he remained undeterred and eventually rose to stardom at a relatively young age.

Sohail Khan shared, “I think as a father, he was very concerned regarding Salman bhai because bhai thought nothing was impossible for him. He didn’t look at anything as if it couldn’t be done. If you could think about it, if it’s there in your head, you can probably figure it out.”

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He will be next seen in The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Tiger Vs Pathaan, one of the most exciting upcoming YRF projects featuring him alongside Shah Rukh Khan, is also on the cards.

He is also expected to feature in Sohail Khan's ambitious project Sher Khan, which was first announced in 2012.

