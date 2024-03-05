WATCH: Salman Khan beams with joy as he strikes pose with niece Alizeh Agnihotri, paparazzi at Jamnagar airport

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, culminated in a grand spectacle over the weekend. The star-studded affair brought together the entire film fraternity, adding glitz and glamour to the celebrations. As the festivities drew to a close, stars began bidding farewell to the venue. While some departed on March 4th, a select few chose to extend their stay, perhaps lingering to soak in the last moments of the unforgettable celebration.

In the wee hours of the morning, the paparazzi caught Salman Khan on camera as he left the Jamnagar airport, accompanied by his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri.

Salman Khan and Alizeh Agnihotri happily pose with the paps

On March 5th, the departure of Salman Khan and his niece Alizeh Agnihotri from Jamnagar marked the conclusion of the unforgettable celebration. They were among the last few to bid farewell to the place. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor exuded charm in a powder blue ensemble. Alizeh looked adorable in a comfortable black outfit.

Salman appeared to be in a cheerful mood. He sported his trademark smile as he posed for photographs with the Farrey star. Displaying his playful side, he affectionately placed his cap on her head and shared a warm side hug, spreading joy among onlookers. To the delight of the paparazzi, Salman and Alizeh graciously took photos with them, leaving everyone with fond memories of their departure.

Take a look:

Salman Khan and Alizeh Agnihotri's work front

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He will be next seen in The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Tiger Vs Pathaan, one of the most exciting upcoming YRF projects featuring him alongside Shah Rukh Khan, is also on the cards.

The superstar also plans to collaborate with Sooraj Barjatya for a special film. Amid all this, he is also expected to feature in Sohail Khan's ambitious project Sher Khan, which was first announced in 2012.

Meanwhile, Alizeh made her debut with Farrey. Helmed by National award-winning director, Soumendra Padhi, the film is produced by Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena. The cast of the film also features Sahil Mehta, Zeyn, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in prominent roles.

It was released on November 24, 2023.

