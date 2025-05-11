Did you receive 'inappropriate messages' from Kusha Kapila's Facebook account? Influencer-actress sends alert to her fans

Social media is all fun and games until someone wrongly uses it to con others. This is something that probably happened with Kusha Kapila's fans. Upon learning that a fake Facebook account impersonating her is sending inappropriate messages and asking for money from others, she warned her fans through her original Instagram handle.

Earlier today, on May 11, 2025, actress and social media sensation, Kusha Kapila, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a shocking update about her Facebook account. The actress shared a screengrab of a fake FB account created in her name by an unidentified person. She was quick to warn her fans not to engage with the account in any shape or form.

In her note, the Ghosh Stories actress wrote, "Apologies for highlighting this at a time like this, but this Facebook page is not owned/ run by me. Please ignore all inappropriate messages/money requests. Thank you to everyone who brought this to my attention. Please stop interacting with this page, thinking it's me." However, she was quick to delete the post later.

Kusha Kapila warns fans about her fake FB account:

A couple of days ago, on May 5, 2025, the Thank You for Coming actress slammed a troll for sending derogatory comments on her DM. Giving a befitting reply to the man, the diva publicly unveiled his social media identity to the world. Hitting back at him with some harsh criticism, she expressed, “Disgusting, unhealed, auraless behavior.”

In her post, the entrepreneur further added, “Satyam ki wajah se kitney logon ki mental health kharab rehti hogi. I offer to pay for two years worth of therapy and inner work for you so you don’t feel compelled to show your darindigi at the sight of a happy woman. Write to me on thaapadmarungi @ sudharjasaale.com.”

(It’s because of people like Satyam that people’s mental health is affected. I offer to pay for two years worth of therapy and inner work for you so you don’t feel compelled to show your brutality at the sight of a happy woman.)

For the unknown, Kapila has worked in projects like Selfiee, Sukhee, Ishq Vishk Rebound, Masaba Masaba, and more.

