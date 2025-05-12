No Weak Hero Class 3 anytime soon? Lee Jun Young's early enlistment news raises fan concerns over sequel

Weak Hero Class 2 captured global attention and achieved widespread recognition from the moment it premiered on Netflix. The series not only catapulted its actors to new heights of fame but also sparked intense anticipation for the next chapter in the action-packed thriller. Nevertheless, recent updates suggest that Season 3 might face a potential setback. Given the lengthy wait of three years for the second season, fans are now worried that they might have to endure a similar wait for the sequel.

The announcement of Lee Jun Young's early military enlistment intensified the speculation surrounding the possible delay. The actor recently took to social media to als fans not to cry due to him joining the military soon. To comfort fans, he said that he will be training well and returning back as a strong man, capable of protecting the fans. Fans were saddened at him being away for almost two years. However what worried them the most was the fact that the planning for the sequel of Weak Hero Class 2 hadn't been done yet.

A fan of the Park Ji Hoon starrer took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on Lee Jun Young's update, saying, "we're not getting that season 3 until 2030." Another hopeful fan interpreted his early enlistment declaration as "he must mean he's enlisting mid to late 2026 because he has to film whc3 before he goes right." Others weigh on whether Weak Hero Class 3 will be filmed excluding Lee Jun Young's character Geum Seong Je. Regarding that an X-user wrote, "I guess it's possible for them to write him out of the storyline but it's hard to imagine."

Though Geum Seong Je wasn't one of the main leads, his presence was impactful and is expected to be one of the central characters of the next season based on his final scene of Weak Hero Class 2. In the last episode, Geum Seong Je was offered to take the vacant spot of the Union's leader by the Cheongang group's CEO, following Na Baek Jin's (Bae Na Ra) mysterious death. His decision on the offer will have a major impact on the sequel's storyline, making it less likely that the show will go on without him.

