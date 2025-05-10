Tamannaah Bhatia-inspired jewelry ideas for new brides: From pearl choker to kundan necklace
Dear new brides, Tamannah Bhatia could be your best bet for getting after-wedding jewelry inspo. Check out her traditional jewel chest:
Wedding season is in full bloom, and while soon-to-be brides are on the hunt to fill their bridal trousseau with gorgeous jewelry, we thought, why not make their task easier? And the simple answer is: Tamannaah Bhatia. The Bollywood diva serves some of the best bridal jewelry inspiration. From demure pearl chokers to traditional temple jewelry, Bhatia's style has got you covered!
Let’s take notes on how to channel grace and charisma with some awe-inspiring jewelry:
1. Pearl Choker and top
Tamannaah Bhatia’s purple saree look, paired with a stunning pearl choker and matching tops, is the ultimate bridal set every bride-to-be must have in her jewelry chest. The choker, featuring multiple strands of pearls connected to a central kundan appliqué, is as gorgeous as it gets. And oh, don’t forget to add a gajra, just like Bhatia did!
2. Temple jewelry
Temple jewelry isn’t limited to just South Indian ensembles. The antique-inspired pieces are quickly making their way onto every bride’s Pinterest board, regardless of region. Bhatia’s gold oxidized set, embedded with ruby and green stones, is perfect for standing out as a newlywed. The bell-shaped jhumkis exude traditional grace, perfectly complementing the bridal sway.
3. Minimal pearl
This jewelry style is ideal for when you want to keep things understated and elegant. The Odela 2 actress wore a delicate pearl piece with a breezy, floral pink saree, and the look was every inch royal and ravishing. This drop-charm choker, paired with small pearl earrings, can elevate a bride’s newlywed glow with timeless elegance.
4. Kundan necklace
A bridal trousseau is incomplete without a festive jewelry set. Tamannaah’s vibrant choker is perfect for amping up a simple or monochromatic outfit with its lustrous appeal. The gilded necklace, studded with red and green stones and paired with matching tops and a maang tikka, sets the perfect tone for celebratory rituals.
So, from subtle pearls to opulent gold, which of Tamannaah Bhatia’s jewelry looks will you be pinning to your wedding Pinterest board?
