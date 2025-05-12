Akshay Kumar reminds his Hera Pheri 3 co-star Suniel Shetty of THIS special person; here's why latter calls it 'scary'

Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone’s death.

Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s partnership in films like Hera Pheri, Mohra, Dhadkan and others have been highly appreciated. Even today, the audience can’t get over their killer chemistry, be it on-screen or off-screen. While everyone knows about their strong bond, there’s another reason why the celebs are so tight-knit. Recently, Shetty stated that Kumar reminds him of his late cousin named Ullaas. Suniel also revealed why this coincidence is scary. Read on!

During an interaction with Radio Nasha, Suniel Shetty heaped praise on his B-town pal Akshay Kumar, whom he has known for over decades. Speaking about their first meeting, the Border actor revealed that when he saw Khiladi Kumar, he was reminded of his cousin named Ullaas, who had just lost his life in a car accident.

Talking fondly about Ullaas, Shetty stated that the 28-year-old was the first person to send his photographs out and which landed him his first modelling assignment. Suniel felt that Akshay had the exact same body language, clean-shaved look as his cousin. Hence, the first thing he said to the Kesari Chapter 2 actor was about his cousin and his resemblance to him.

The Main Hoon Na actor also told the Rowdy Rathore star, “It’s scary that I have to sit down and work with you every day because whenever I will see you, I’ll miss him.” Apparently, that’s exactly what happened. During a long night at work, Kumar lightened the vibe. “Akshay se bada masti khor koi nahi hai iss duniya mein. (There’s no one in this world more fun-loving than Akshay)” revealed Shetty.

Meanwhile, both actors will be seen together in Ahmed Khan’s Welcome To The Jungle, which is set for a 2025 release. Producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah told Bollywood Hungama, “Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar have grand introductory scenes.” Following the comic caper, Suniel and Akshay will be seen in the third instalment of the Hera Pheri franchise along with Paresh Rawal.

Hera Pheri 3 will be directed by Priyadarshan. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the makers are aiming for a theatrical release in 2026.

