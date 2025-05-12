Hailey Bieber’s First Mother’s Day with Son Jack Blues Is Pure Bliss as Justin Bieber Joins Celebration: PICS

Hailey Bieber celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a mom on Sunday, May 11, just months after welcoming her baby boy, Jack Blues, with husband Justin Bieber in August 2024. The Rhode founder posted a sweet tribute on Instagram, writing, “I love being your mommy Jack Blues. Happy Mother's Day,” with a white heart emoji.

The post included a series of candid photos showing her new life as a mom. One adorable snapshot showed baby Jack crawling in a white onesie with a rainbow cone hat. Another captured Hailey kissing her baby’s foot. There were also images of her pushing a stroller in style and one with Jack at a plane window, hands pressed against the glass.

Earlier in the day, Justin Bieber joined in the celebration with two Mother’s Day posts. One was dedicated to his own mother, Pattie Mallette, featuring two throwback pictures. The second was for Hailey, where he wrote, “Best mommy day, gurlie.”

Justin and Hailey, who quietly welcomed Jack Blues in 2024, have kept a low profile since his birth. According to a source quoted by PEOPLE in November 2024, the couple had been trying to stay as low-key as possible after Jack’s arrival. The source shared that while they were very excited, becoming parents and adjusting to life with a newborn had been a big change for them, though they had received a lot of support.

Hailey Bieber has been gradually sharing more about motherhood. Back on April 20, she posted about spending her first Easter with Jack, reflecting on how life has changed. She captioned the post, “This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe.”

Since the birth of their son Jack Blues in 2024, Hailey and Justin have embraced a quieter lifestyle as they adjust to parenthood. Though they’ve kept many details private, these recent Mother’s Day photos gave fans a glimpse into their lives with baby Jack.

