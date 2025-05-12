When Aaradhya clicked romantic pic of parents Aishwarya Rai- Abhishek Bachchan and it was etched forever in our memory

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are among the power couples of Bollywood. After tying the knot on April 20, 2007, the couple completed 18 years of marriage in 2025. Back in 2019, on their 12th wedding anniversary, the diva took to Instagram and shared an oh-so-romantic picture with her husband. What made it even more special was her love-filled caption and the fact that it was clicked by their daughter, Aaradhya.

Aishwarya's 12th wedding anniversary Instagram post featured her and Abhishek sitting close while the latter held her warmly from behind. In the picture, the actress can also be seen lovingly holding the hands of Abhishek as they rest on her midriff. The gorgeous smiles on their faces enhanced the beauty of the shot captured by Aaradhya.

The caption of the actress' post read as saying, "(heart emoji) Our Togetherness (feeling loved emoji) captured by The Divine Light of Our Lives (heart-eyed emoji) LOVE YOU AARADHYA (heart emoji and kiss emoji)."

The fans of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan also showered the couple with immense love in the comments section. "Uh two look good and cute together," read one of the fan comments. Another fan penned, "God bless you both always be shine forever bas itna sa Khwab hai."

One of the fans also called Abhishek the luckiest man on earth. "Most lucky man onn the earth... #Abhishek Bachchan," the comment by the fan read.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's film Be Happy, which started streaming online on March 14, 2025. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film also featured Inayat Verma and Nora Fatehi. He will be next seen in Housefull 5, which is one of the biggest releases of the year. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film features Bachchan alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 2023 Tamil film series Ponniyin Selvan, which had two parts. Her last Bollywood film was Fanney Khan, which was released in 2018. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, it also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The fans are eagerly waiting for her to announce her next film.

