BLACKPINK's Rosé’s APT beats BTS' Jimin’s Who to become 2nd longest-charting K-pop song in UK history; know top of list

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and international pop superstar Bruno Mars are making history with their chart-topping collaboration, APT. The track continues to break records months after its release. The soulful pop track has officially reached a new milestone on the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart. This proves its long-lasting impact on listeners worldwide.

According to chart updates for the week of May 8 to May 14, APT. remained strong at No. 25. This marks its 29th consecutive week on the prestigious UK chart, widely considered the British counterpart to the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. What makes this feat especially notable is that the song has now surpassed BTS member Jimin’s Who. Rosé’s track has become the second longest-running song by a K-pop act in the history of the UK Official Singles Chart.

Only PSY’s viral sensation Gangnam Style has outlasted it, maintaining a chart run of 55 weeks on its release in 2012. Rosé and Bruno Mars now hold a spot just behind that legendary benchmark. It is a testament to their cross-cultural appeal and the enduring power of their duet.

Released in October 2024, APT quickly climbed global charts upon its debut. It also drew praise for its catchy lyrics, fun vibes and flawless blend of Rosé’s vocals with Bruno Mars’ signature flair. The song quickly captured the attention of fans around the world, not just for the novelty of the collaboration. It also stood out for its genuine musicality and repeat-listen quality.

The song’s success hasn’t been limited to chart rankings. Just a few weeks ago, on April 20 at approximately 8 p.m. KST, the music video for APT. crossed an incredible 1.5 billion views on YouTube. This set a new industry record. Achieving this number in just 184 days, the video became the fastest by any Asian artist to reach the milestone.

In terms of global rankings, it now shares the third spot among the fastest music videos of all time to hit 1.5 billion views. It is on par with J Balvin and Willy William’s hit Mi Gente. Only Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You and Luis Fonsi’s Despacito accomplished the feat in less time.

What makes APT. so remarkable is not just its statistics but the way it has brought together fans from different parts of the world. It has been praised for fusing Korean and Western musical sensibilities in a way that feels organic. For Rosé, this marks one of the most successful solo endeavors of her career. For Bruno Mars, it’s yet another demonstration of his adaptability and universal appeal.

As fans continue to support the song with enthusiasm, APT. is likely to keep climbing in historical rankings. From YouTube to UK charts, APT. is redefining what K-pop and international collaborations can achieve together. One thing’s for certain: this song isn’t going away anytime soon.

