Study Group Season 2 CONFIRMED: Will Hwang Min Hyun return for next chapter? Here’s what we know

The hit TVING original series Study Group is officially returning for a second season. Studio Dragon confirmed on May 12, 2025, that Study Group Season 2 is currently in the early planning stages, responding positively to media inquiries including from Star News.

The announcement was also highlighted in Studio Dragon's Q1 2025 content roadmap published on their official website, listing the return of Study Group as a key issue to watch.

Advertisement

Hwang Min Hyun's Study Group season 2 is expected to continue the story of the unique and action-packed study group, known for blending academic ambition with fierce fighting skills. While details such as cast, platform, and exact format remain unconfirmed, the production team teased that “new formats such as interquels are being considered,” piquing fans' curiosity.

The news of the renewal is enough to excite the audience. However, along with the early casting process, the release date for the action series is still unknown.

For those who are unaware of the series, Study Group premiered on January 23, 2025, and concluded on February 20 with 10 episodes. The series quickly gained popularity, ranking number one in attracting paid TVING subscribers for five consecutive weeks. It starred Hwang Min Hyun, Han Ji Eun, Cha Woo Min, Lee Jong Hyun, Shin Soo Hyun, and Yoon Sang Jung.

The drama follows Yoon Ga Min (Hwang Min Hyun), a student at the troubled Yusung Technical High School who dreams of going to college despite his academic struggles. He forms a study group but finds himself constantly defending his friends from bullies, using his hidden fighting prowess. His former tutor, Lee Han Gyeong (Han Ji Eun), returns as a temporary teacher with a secret of her own and a mission to transform the school.

Advertisement

With its strong fanbase and engaging mix of school drama and action, Study Group 2 is one of the most anticipated K-dramas in development. While we're still in the early days, the confirmation alone is enough to generate major buzz. Will Hwang Min Hyun return for the next chapter? Stay tuned until another fresh update is shared.

ALSO READ: Know how Byeon Woo Seok, Hyeri, Park Kyung Hye, Choi Woo Sung unexpectedly became friends due to acting study group