Not hand-in-hand but Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma walked like THIS as they jet off in style from Mumbai airport; WATCH

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adored pairs in the country. They never fail to take the couple goals a notch higher, and we are absolutely obsessed with them. Anushka and Virat were recently spotted at the airport. Unlike most of the time, the couple didn't arrive hand-in-hand. This time, the cricketer placed his hand on her shoulder. Cute, isn't it? The video is now going viral on the internet.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have once again melted hearts with their sweet moment. In a video, they are seen stepping out of their car at the airport. Soon, the actress is seen handing a paper to Virat, who carefully holds it as they walk together. The duo are seen engrossed in a chat but smile and wave at the paparazzi before going inside the airport.

However, the real highlight is Virat's cute gesture of placing his hand on the actress's shoulder, giving us all a moment to cherish!

The cricketer chose a casual yet stylish beige shirt paired with white pants and beige shoes. He completed his look with a matching cap. Anushka, on the other hand, looked effortlessly chic in a loose pink and blue shirt, teamed with denim and sunglasses. Her hair was kept loose, adding to her cool vibe, and together, they nailed the airport fashion goals!

As soon as the video was shared, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and took to the comment section to drop heart and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, just yesterday (May 11), Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle and dropped a post where Anushka Sharma is seen holding their little one, probably Akaay, and standing against the sun in a garden. He also shared a childhood pic of himself with his mother and dropped Anushka’s childhood photo with her mom as well.

Sharing the precious pics, he wrote, “Happy mothers day to all the mothers of the world. I was born to one, accepted by one as a son and have seen one grow into a strong , nurturing, loving and protective mother to our children. We love you more and more everyday.”

Meanwhile, Anushka also shared photos with her mother and mother-in-law to wish them on Mother’s Day.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They have two kids, a daughter, Vamika, and a son, Akaay.

