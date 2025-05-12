Go Yoon Jung's Resident Playbook Ep 11-12 Release: Date, time, where to watch on OTT and what you can expect

The May 10 and 11 episodes of Resident Playbook brought new romantic developments among the first-year OB-GYN residents, along with memorable cameos from the Hospital Playlist cast and K-pop group TXT members. Amidst the challenges of complex medical cases and difficult colleagues, the budding relationships and secret crushes added a lighter touch to the story. Here's a rundown of the key updates and what might happen next.

In episodes 7 and 8 of Resident Playbook, Oh Yi Young (Go Yoon Jung) and Pyo Nam Gyeong (Shin Shi Ah) struggled with the power conflict between rival professors Seo Jung Min (Lee Bong Ryun) and Gong Ki Sun (Son Ji Yoon), as both of them demanded the best facilities for their patients. Oh Yi Young was on the verge of quitting as she suffered relentless bullying from another senior, Myung Eun Won (Kim Hye In). However, her hospital stress seemed to melt away with Koo Do Won's (Jung Joon Won) unexpected love confession.

The duo is not in their cutest first love era; watch more of their heart-fluttering moments on episodes 11 and 12 on Netflix or TVING on May 17 and 18 (Sat, Sun) at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST). Following them, we might have a second couple in the next episode, as Um Jae Il (Kang Yoo Seok) will start dropping hints to Kim Sa Bi (Han Ye Ji) about his crush on her. It started with Kim Sa Bi joining Um Jae Il while he danced to HI-BOYZ's song, finally revealing that she's a fan of his band. Interestingly, the MV of the fictional band's song featured TXT members Yeonjun and Soobin.

Love took center stage in this week's episodes as beloved Hospital Playlist 99-liner couple Jo Jung Suk (Lee Ik Jun) and Chae Song Hwa (Jeon Mi Do) made a brief cameo, showcasing their mushy moments. As they strolled through a lesser-visited floor of Jongno Yulje Medical Center at night, two pairs, Oh Yi Young-Koo Do Won and Kim Sa Bi-Um Jae Il, hid in two rooms to avoid being questioned about what they were doing there. However, as the veteran couple left and the four of them came out, Um Jae Il witnessed Oh Yi Young's secret dating life, adding another fun element to the plot.