5 movies on Netflix, Prime Video to transport you to the golden era of 90s: Lamhe to Baazigar

The '90s was one of the golden eras in which several cult classics were made. Be it Amitabh Bachchan’s, Sridevi’s Lamhe, or Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar, some of these films continue to maintain their iconic status.

Here are 5 classic entertainers to enjoy on OTT:

1. Agneepath

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Year: 1990

Regarded as a cult classic, Agneepath is a film that will definitely transport you to the wonderful era of the 90s. The action-crime film, directed by Mukul Anand and produced by Yash Johar, made Amitabh Bachchan’s Vijay Deenanath Chauhan a memorable character. For his portrayal of the crime fighter, Big B received his first National Film Award for Best Actor at the 38th National Film Awards.

2. Gumrah

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Year: 1993

Featuring Sanjay Dutt, Sridevi, Anupam Kher, and Rahul Roy, Gumrah is an actioner that tells the tale of a woman who is wrongly arrested and sentenced in Hong Kong. However, she returns home with her lover, only to find out that her dad is still alive. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, it’s bankrolled by Yash Johar.

3. Lamhe

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release Year: 1991

Lamhe brought critical acclaim to Sridevi for her dual role as mother and daughter. Directed and produced by Yash Chopra, the musical romantic drama also starred Anil Kapoor in lead roles. They were joined by Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Deepak Malhotra, and Dippy Sagoo. Ranked among the top romantic movies, it also won an award at the 39th National Film Awards.

4. Raja Babu

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release Year: 1994

Raja Babu was Govinda and David Dhawan’s yet another masterpiece that is considered a Bollywood gem, even after decades of its release. The comedy-drama film, inspired by the 1992 Tamil film Rasukutty, also starred Karisma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, Prem Chopra, and Gulshan Grover.

5. Baazigar

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release Year: 1993

Baazigar, starring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Kajol, was declared a blockbuster at the box office. The debut film of actress Shilpa Shetty became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. Helmed by filmmaker duo Abbas–Mustan, the movie narrates the tale of a man who went on a mission to avenge the fall of his family.

