Kim Sae Ron’s lawyer caught mocking family's press briefing? Lee Jin Ho drops bombshell update amid Kim Soo Hyun row

A new controversy has emerged in the ongoing scandal surrounding the late actress Kim Sae Ron. YouTuber Lee Jin Ho released fresh allegations targeting key figures involved in the case. It includes members of the Garosero Research Institute and the actress’ legal representative.

Lee Jin Ho uploaded a video to his YouTube channel in which he disclosed never-before-seen footage involving Bu Ji Seok. He’s the lawyer representing Kim Sae Ron’s family. According to Lee, the clip was reportedly filmed at a nightclub on May 11. In it, Bu Ji Seok could be seen dancing and shouting onstage. Meanwhile, a video of Kim Sae Ron’s press conference was projected onto a screen in the background. The press conference in question was recently held by him on behalf of her family to reveal further evidence against actor Kim Soo Hyun.

Lee expressed deep concern over the incident, questioning the motive and judgment behind such behavior. “I am at a loss for words about this. I wonder if this is all really to restore Kim Sae Ron’s image,” he said during the video. The footage sparked instant backlash across online communities, with many netizens expressing disbelief and anger.

Criticism quickly mounted as viewers questioned why a solemn press event was being treated like entertainment in a club setting. While some acknowledged that attending a club is a personal matter, many felt that using sensitive material in such an environment was disrespectful. Moreover, they viewed it as deeply inappropriate.

The backlash also reignited public scrutiny of the press conference held earlier by Bu Ji Seok and Garosero Research Institute's Kim Se Ui. During that event, they played a controversial audio recording. It allegedly features Kim Sae Ron speaking about having had an intimate relationship with Kim Soo Hyun while she was still in middle school. The clip stirred a media storm and intense debate across the internet. In response, Kim Soo Hyun's agency swiftly denied all accusations. They call the allegations baseless and damaging.

The recent club video has further complicated an already tense situation. Many now question the motives and tactics of those speaking on behalf of Kim Sae Ron’s legacy. Instead of clarifying the truth, critics argue, their actions may be undermining public trust and diverting attention from the real issues at hand.

As the scandal continues to unfold, Lee Jin Ho’s exposé has added a new layer of controversy to the already volatile case. With legal battles looming and reputations on the line, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on every move made by those involved.

