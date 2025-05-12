Love Insurance Kompany release date: Pradeep Ranganathan's film set to hit screens in September 2025

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has announced the release date of his next film, Love Insurance Kompany. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, the Tamil science fiction romantic saga was announced in 2024.

Taking to X, Pradeep Ranganathan dropped a new poster of the film featuring its release date. The movie will hit the theaters on September 18.

Check out the post here:

Pradeep wrote, “#LIK from Sep 18.” This marks the third release of the actor scheduled for 2025, after a massive success with Dragon and his other upcoming film, Dude, set for a Diwali 2025 release.

For the unversed, Love Insurance Kompany was first supposed to star Sivakarthikeyan. However, things did not materialize in the Amaran actor’s favor.

Due to certain differences, both the actor and the producers were dropped from the film. The project was then revived with Pradeep Ranganathan and under the banner of Rowdy Pictures, jointly with Seven Screen Studios.

Pradeep has lately been the center of all the spotlight, ever since the enormous success of his last release, Dragon.

The coming of age romantic drama not only hit a winning streak at the box office, but also stood firm against NEEK directed by Dhanush, which also locked the same release date.

Recently, the title of Pradeep Ranganathan’s another film was announced as Dude, co-starring Mamitha Baiju. The film would be directed by the debutant Keerthi Swaran and is the actor’s fourth Telugu release.

It seems the Dragon star will have two subsequent releases, LIK in September and Dude in October 2025.

