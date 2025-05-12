Was Prateik Babbar’s reason for not inviting dad Raj Babbar and brother Arya Babbar to his wedding ‘misinterpreted’? Actor spills beans

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee’s wedding became the talk of the town after the stunning pictures were released. Their wedding was quite an intimate affair that took place at actor’s late mother Smita Patil’s house. However, the Sikandar actor also faced backlash for not inviting his father Raj Babbar and brother Arya Babbar to his wedding. He now opened up on the same and shared that the reason behind not inviting them was ‘misinterpreted’.

In an interview with Zoom, Prateik Babbar opened up on the same and revealed that they wanted the ceremony to be an intimate affair away from any external interference. He further shared that he and Priya Banerjee prioritized the presence of those who genuinely mattered to them.

He also stated that they wanted to avoid creating an uncomfortable atmosphere, noting that having too many people could disrupt the essence of the celebration.

Talking about not inviting father Raj Babbar and brother Arya Babbar to his wedding, Prateik clarified that the decision wasn’t taken due to any personal rift. He added, “It wasn’t thought of intentionally. It just happened on its own. It was misinterpreted.”

He further revealed that he tied the knot with Priya Banerjee at his late mother Smita Patil’s house and shared that he felt it wasn’t ‘right’ to invite his father and his wife Nadira Babbar to her house due to past rifts between Smita and Nadira. He admitted it felt unethical to him and so he didn’t invite them to his wedding. However, the Dhoom Dhaam actor shared that he was okay with organizing another function for his father and his family.

Prateik Babbar revealed that keeping his wedding intimate was a desire to honor his late mother, who had raised him as a single parent in the home where the ceremony was held. He clarified that the intention was never to exclude his father or his brother but to respect the emotional significance of the space and his mother’s memory.

While the actor expressed regret that his father and his family couldn’t attend, he stood by the choice, admitting that the wedding needed to be a private affair to maintain its integrity. "People are impulsive, people make impulsive choices and say things out of impulse and it was just distasteful and I think that bitter taste has remained.That bitter taste has remained," Prateik added.

