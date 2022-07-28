Masaba Masaba 2 EXCLUSIVE: Neil Bhoopalam says show has come at the right time: ‘It has hit the bullseye’

Masaba Masaba Season 2 releases tomorrow, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, actors Neil Bhoopalam and Armaan Khera opened up about the show, and their co-star Masaba Gupta. Neil recalls his first meeting with the fashion designer-turned-actress. “At our casting director Panchami’s (Ghavri) house, our first sort of reading, chemistry… so you know we read the scene numerous times, and tried to imbibe from paper. It was just so much fun. It’s a fact that Masaba had not acted as much for the decade prior to the first season of Masaba Masaba, but that added to her advantage, to have that freshness and not be jaded or bogged down by any sort of previous style of performance,” says Neil.

He further adds, “Masaba Masaba has come about at a time, when it can come about. It could not have been released (earlier) because there was no Netflix then, or even when they started perhaps this was not a part of their vision then. But now is a time when something like this could emerge and it has hit the bulls eye.”

Actor Armaan Khera states that when he saw the first season of the show, he was extremely impressed with Masaba’s performance. “I saw season one and I was like, ‘Wow, girl can act’. I love her presence on screen. That’s the first thing I noticed, when she enters it’s like it’s the king. The way she carries herself and just the way she is,” says Armaan.

Masaba Masaba Season 2 also features Neena Gupta, Barkha Singh, and Kusha Kapila.

